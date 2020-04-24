Big Papi calls Red Sox punishment unfair: ‘That’s what everybody’s doing’ | MLB on FOX
Red Sox legend David Ortiz takes issue with the way MLB handed down its punishment to the Red Sox for their sign-stealing scandal. He said there's a difference between what they and the Astros did and that MLB was too harsh toward Boston.
