Kris Bryant more likely than Betts or Lindor to sign extension — John Smoltz explains
FOX Sports' John Smoltz said he believes Kris Bryant is more likely than Mookie Betts or Francisco Lindor to sign a long-term extension with his current team. He feels in his gut that Bryant and the Cubs will find a way to get a deal done.
