Bryce Harper’s second season in Philly will be helped by Joe Girardi’s arrival — Nick Swisher
After a very average first season with the Phillies, Bryce Harper is hoping for bigger and better things in 2020. FOX Sports' Nick Swisher said his former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi will help Bryce Harper feel more comfortable in the City of Brotherly Love after being hired as the Phillies' manager.
