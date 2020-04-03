Ken Rosenthal: MLB players and owners are ‘open to anything’ with altered playoff format, more
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal ran through his news and notes on MLB Safe at Home and discussed the fact that MLB owners and players are focused on playing the highest number of games possible in 2020. He said altered playoff formats are certainly on the table and empty stadiums are seeming more and more likely at some point this year.
