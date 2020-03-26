Frank Thomas and A-Rod debate impact of injuries to Syndergaard, Sale and Severino | MLB WHIPAROUND

Video Details

It was announced that Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be having Tommy John surgery, ending any chance of playing this season. Frank Thomas believes this is a significant blow to the Mets chances of making a run this year. Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez believes the loss of Chris Sale for the Red Sox is even more damaging.

