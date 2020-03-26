Frank Thomas and A-Rod debate impact of injuries to Syndergaard, Sale and Severino | MLB WHIPAROUND
It was announced that Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be having Tommy John surgery, ending any chance of playing this season. Frank Thomas believes this is a significant blow to the Mets chances of making a run this year. Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez believes the loss of Chris Sale for the Red Sox is even more damaging.
