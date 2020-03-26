A-Rod & Frank Thomas re-live classic 1996 Opening Day battle against one another
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Alex Rodriguez
- Chicago White Sox
- Frank Thomas
- Kevin Burkhardt
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- Seattle Mariners
-
Frank Thomas homered off of Randy Johnson and Alex Rodriguez walked the White Sox off on a single. The 1996 season started with a bang for The Big Hurt and A-Rod and they re-lived their legendary Opening Day battle together.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.