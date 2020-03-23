A-Rod: Yankees’ World Series chances hinge on Giancarlo Stanton’s health
- Alex Rodriguez
- Frank Thomas
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Kevin Burkhardt
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- New York Yankees
-
Even as they've continued to be a top contender in the American League, the Yankees have had bad injury luck the last couple seasons. Alex Rodriguez said the one guy they need healthy more than anyone in 2020 if they hope to win the World Series is Giancarlo Stanton.
