How concerned should Yankees be about Aaron Judge’s long slump? | MLB WHIPAROUND
Video Details
Aaron Judge has been slumping for nearly a month. The Yankees will be playing in October no matter what, but how concerned should they be about the power outage from their star outfielder? The MLB Whip Around crew debates.
