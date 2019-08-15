Does Jake Arrieta’s season-ending injury sink Phillies’ playoff chances?
Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta is expected to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. The MLB Whip Around crew debates whether or not his injury means the end to Philly's playoff chances.
