Can the surging Mets keep their hot streak going into the postseason push?
Video Details
The New York Mets find themselves just 0.5 GB in the NL Wild Card race after a hot streak. Terry Collins and Dontrelle Willis talk on MLB Whiparound if the Mets can keep it up late into August and September.
