Who is the NL MVP frontrunner?
- Christian Yelich
- Cody Bellinger
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
Who is the NL MVP frontrunner? The MLB Whiparound Crew discusses who will win the NL MVP. Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich appear to be the frontrunners.
