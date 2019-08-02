Can Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes boost the Indians enough to stay in the playoff hunt?
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Cleveland Indians
- Franmil Reyes
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Yasiel Puig
-
The MLB Whiparound crew talks about the recently hot Cleveland Indians and their playoff chances. Nick Swisher and J.P. Morosi discuss the Tribe's additions Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes and if it is enough to stay in the playoff hunt.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618