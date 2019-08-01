Can the Yankees win a World Series after not making a move at the deadline?
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- Atlanta Braves
- Chicago Cubs
- Houston Astros
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- New York Yankees
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
The New York Yankees have a stranglehold on the AL East, but with the Astros, Braves and Cubs making big moves, did the Bronx Bombers fall behind the pack?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618