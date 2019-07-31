The MLB Whip Crew discusses three-team trade involving Yasiel Puig and Trevor Bauer
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Indians
- MLB
- mlb whiparound
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- San Diego Padres
- Trevor Bauer
- Yasiel Puig
-
The MLB Whip Crew discusses three-team trade involving Yasiel Puig and Trevor Bauer. The Reds acquired Bauer, Indians get Puig and Padres received a top prospect.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618