MLB trade deadline: Where will Syndergaard, Wheeler, Bumgarner, and Giants relievers go?
- Dontrelle Willis
- Jon Morosi
- Kevin Burkhardt
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- Noah Syndergaard
- San Francisco Giants
- Zack Wheeler
-
The MLB Whip Around crew including Kevin Burkhardt, JP Morosi, and Dontrelle Willis discusses whether Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler will be traded. They also debate whether or not the Giants will deal their relievers even if they don't get rid of Mad Bum.
