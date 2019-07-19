Eric Karros on Hector Neris screaming at LA dugout: ‘You can’t do that’
- Eric Karros
- Héctor Neris
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- Philadelphia Phillies
-
Eric Karros and the FOX MLB Whiparound crew talk about Philadelphia Phillies closer Hector Neris yelling at the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout after the 7-6 Phils win.
