Christian Yelich vs. Cody Bellinger: Who has the edge for National League MVP?
Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger are tied for the league lead with 34 home runs apiece. Each is a Triple Crown candidate. The MLB Whip Around crew debates who currently has the edge for the NL MVP award.
