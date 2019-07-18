Terry Collins on Angels, Astros feud: ‘You’re gonna retaliate, the players will take care of business’
The Angels threw at Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick after Marisnick took out Angel catcher Jonathan Lucroy at the plate earlier in the month. Terry Collins said both sides knew what was coming when Marisnick was targeted.
