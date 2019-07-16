Have Dodgers fixed problems keeping them from winning World Series?
Video Details
The Dodgers have reached the World Series in each of the past two seasons, but have yet to end their 31-year title drought. The MLB Whip Around crew debates whether or not this year's team has fixed the problems that have kept L.A. from winning it all.
