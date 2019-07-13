Terry Collins thinks the Rangers should be buyers at the deadline
Video Details
Terry Collins and Nick Swisher join Mike Hill to discuss whether the Texas Rangers will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618