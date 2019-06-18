Nick Swisher explains why trading for Encarnacion was a great move for the Yankees
Nick Swisher and Eric Karros join Kevin Burkhardt to discuss the New York Yankees trading for Edwin Encarnacion and what it means for the future of the team.
