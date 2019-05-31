Are the Rays or Twins the bigger threat in AL?
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Dontrelle Willis
- Kevin Burkhardt
- Mark Sweeney
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Dontrelle Willis, Mark Sweeney, and Kevin Burkhardt discuss whether the Rays or Twins present the biggest threat to the AL's powers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618