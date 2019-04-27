How has Cody Bellinger made the leap this season?
- Cody Bellinger
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Pittsburgh Pirates
-
Chris Myers and Eric Karros discuss Cody Bellingers hot start. Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger sets new MLB record for most total bases before May 1st with 88. Bellinger broke it with his 12th home run of the season against the Pirates.
