MIKE HILL: Got that one game lead there as Lester goes six innings, gives up just three hits, four walks, and three Ks in the course of the Cubs trying to close things out. And to see the Cubs and the Brewers remaining games. Brewers red hot, as well. Cubs always a big rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals right there. Cardinals still in the mix, of course.

Brewers got an easier time against Detroit at home. All right. You saw Lester did what he had to do tonight so there should be no doubt. They should have confidence in him in a wild card game or the NLDS. But with what they have, what you saw, they're still having trouble scoring runs. Do you think they have enough to stave off the Brewers in the cinch?

- I think they have enough to give them a steady jab. Every time the Brewers have kept it close, got to one game, got to two games, the Cubs have been able to formulate some offense and win some close ballgames. But I'm still concerned about their offense. It's still Báez heavy. And what's going to happen is going into the postseason, pitchers are going to mark Báez and make everybody around them try to beat them. So I'm really concerned.

They might have to start playing small ball-- you know what I mean, especially at Wrigley, that's hard to imagine. But the pitching staff has stepped up. They kept the game close. The bullpen's starting to win their match-ups, and it's all hands on deck. So everybody is ready and attentive. So we'll see. But I'm a little concerned about their offense, but they should be fine holding them off.

AJ PIERZYNSKI: Well, I think-- let's-- I mean, let's look at it. I mean, you saw the graphic just like I did. I mean, do you trust Brewers against Detroit, or do you trust the Cubs against Cardinals?

MIKE HILL: And the Cardinals got a lot to play for.

- Yeah, that's what I'm saying. I mean, not only that, I know the Detroit Tigers and everybody is auditioning for next year's jobs.

DONTRELLE WILLIS: Yup.

- There's no doubt about that. But let's think about it. The one thing the Cardinals would love to do is ruin the Cubs season. So let's think about it. I mean, they've got-- they've got Mikolas pitching. Don't get to Sunday with a tied game. They got Jack Flaherty on the mound--

DONTRELLE WILLIS: Who has good stuff.

- And he's been absolutely nasty as of late. So, in my mind, I think there could be a play in game. I think that-- you know, I think Milwaukee is going to take three from Detroit, and I think the Cubs are going to take two out of three.

- I just don't want the Brew Crew.

- I'm just saying--

- I love the Brew Crew. But it might be a little bit of too many brews in them, especially going up against Detroit. I don't want them to kind of-- you know-- you know, back up and really not keep the pedal to the metal. The Tigers have a lot of fight in them. They want to play spoiler. This is their playoff series. They might steal a game from the Brewers. So watch out moving forward though. You can't overlook it. It's still a big league ballpark?

- What do you call it, a trap game?

- Yes.

- I mean there's no doubt about that. I mean, for sure. But I feel like with where they are, and what they have learned in the past, and having Ryan Braun on that squad saying, guys, this has happened to me before. I just don't think it's going to happen. I think we're going to find ourselves in Milwaukee Brewers with this you know, central tracks.

- All right. Lester and Hamels looking good. Got to get that offense on track. Got to get healthy, all bats on deck. With that, we welcome in our insider, JP Morosi, who will join us throughout the show. And the Cubs could certainly use a healthy Kris Bryant. What's the latest on his left wrist injury?

- Well, good evening, Mike. The Cubs do expect Kris Bryant to be back in the lineup tomorrow. So very good news there for the Cubs after a two-day absence with that left wrist issue that he had the other day. X-rays were negative, so it's just a contusion.

But, Mike, as Dontrelle said, this line-up has become so reliant on Javier Báez, and this really predates this latest issue with Bryant, he missed more than a month with a left shoulder injury since he came back on September 1. Just one home run in 84 plate appearances, 12 home runs all year for the former MVP. Mike, they need Kris Bryant to be the Kris Bryant of old if they want to advance through the NL playoffs.

- Yeah, they all of the offense they can get right now. JP, we'll hit you on an interesting decision looming for the Yankees in just a moment, so stick around, man, we ain't done with you yet. Speaking of the Cubs though, a huge series against the Cardinals. And you can catch Saturday's game on Fox.

