CHRIS MYERS: Well Brewers make the postseason just the fifth time in their history. They're one of seven teams to have never won a World Series. And they've only been to one, and that was back in 1982. Does this team have the magic? They certainly are playing like they do.

DONTRELLE WILLIS: They have the depth, especially offensively. And you've seen Christian Yelich emerge as an MVP and a star. Another great Marlin traded, by the way.

[LAUGHTER]

Seeing Cain, and you kind of scratch your head about the pick up, but you saw those two guys bring life and energy and courage into that locker room. You saw Jesús Aguilar emerge as a true power grip.

NICK SWISHER: Oh, yeah.

DONTRELLE WILLIS: You know, it boosted Braun's play to want to be a part of it. And you saw them develop one of the best bullpens in all of baseball. So it's fun to watch.

And you're waiting as a fan for them to fail. Because they've had epic failures the second half as a team. But right now, they're the top dog, and they're playing, and they're confident at the right time. I'm really, really happy for this organization. I'm really proud. I know a bunch of guys over there enjoying all that--

NICK SWISHER: Yeah, for sure, man. Enjoy that champagne.

CHRIS MYERS: Bob Uecker!

NICK SWISHER: There he is! I'm amazed at this guy!

DONTRELLE WILLIS: Looking like he came from fishing. Looking like he came from fishing, Bob.

NICK SWISHER: But how amazing is that, man? I'm going to piggyback on you, Dontrelle. And I'm just going to jump on the bullpen bandwagon right now. Listen, in August, when the team was 13 and 13, the ERA was pitching-- or the bullpen was pitching to a 6 ERA.

In the month of September, they are now 15 and 7. The bullpen is pitching to now a 2 ERA. That is a huge movement going forward. That was absolutely the backbone of their squad earlier in the season. And now all of a sudden they figured out late again. And if you want to win big games like these guys are playing right now, you've got to have shut down innings, and that's what they're getting.

CHRIS MYERS: Well when they acquired Lorenzo Cain in yellow you thought, OK, they are improving things with the bullpen. They're still one of the top-- in the top five and hitting home runs in all of baseball.

But this is a very different Milwaukee vibe than the ones who had leads at the all-star break-- sizable division whatever, and faded. This one, whether it's the additions or just having been through that experience, they have put on quite run here. And it looks like they're not letting up.

DONTRELLE WILLIS: You saw [INAUDIBLE]. He's got for 14, 15 wins. You did not see that coming. So he took a lot of pressure off that starting rotation. Told them, hey, you don't have to be great. Just be solid. Get us a lead. And we'll get to the bullpen, and we'll shut it down. That's our formula.

They also can hit the ball out of the ballpark with the best of them. You cannot sit here have lulls to that lineup. You have to execute pitches. They hit for power to all fields, and they have right-handed and left-handed power. This is a fun team to watch. And I'll tell you what. The Brew Crew gets that stadium rocking.

NICK SWISHER: Yeah, right?

DONTRELLE WILLIS: You see the energy out there. So this is the first time in a long time for them to go into postseason. I expect them to do some damage.

CHRIS MYERS: And a chance now just to-- well tied for the division officially depending upon what the Cubs do. If the Cubs lose against the Pirates at home, then Milwaukee will catapult into the first place.