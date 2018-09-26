CHRIS: Brewers with that lead. So still some things to be decided here. You see Milwaukee's position, safely in a wild card spot. And look, if they win and the Cubs should lose, it's a half a game difference between those two. Remember the Cubs, Cardinals finished the regular season colliding with each other. All right, so most intriguing NLDS match-up as it stands based on what we know at the moment?

- Shoot, I'd have to go right now. Cubs-Brewers. And the way we're looking at this thing right now, the Brewers might be the team that wins the division. I mean, it's crazy.

Those two teams with the proximity. But I just think more than anything, you know, the Brewers match-up well with the Cubs. The Brewers are a deep team. You know, they're not as deep-- Like the Dodgers, I think, consensus-wise are probably the deepest team.

But you look at this Brewer ball club, and they can run guys off the bench. You know about the bullpen. Man, I think that they could give the Cubs a real run for their money.

CHRIS: Yeah, what do you think, Dontrelle? Can Milwaukee catch the Cubs for the division?

- Oh, they're caught.

[LAUGHS]

Especially the way that the Pirates are playing the Cubs, like it's a postseason. For me, I like the Brewers. Like I agree with you 1000%. I like their depth. I like their power. And they're not afraid of the Cubs. They stole some ball games in Wrigley. And with that bullpen being one of the best bullpens in all of baseball, they shut those guys down in Chicago. So I'm really, really excited about this Brewer crew.

- Well I got to say, Corey Knebel-- Remember, he was the closer for this club at the beginning of the year. He gets sent down. He needs a mental break. Since he's been back, in September, 12 innings pitched only, two hits, no runs, 24 strikeouts. That's just-- that's another weapon in that bullpen. And we saw--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

Right, with Hader and Jeff Fisher. Boy, I mean that is crazy.

CHRIS: I think there was the assumption that the Cubs and the Dodgers are just going to roll into this thing and play each other for the NLCS. But they're not even in yet. Their divisions are both in jeopardy.

- And I jumped off the Brewer bandwagon too. So I'm sorry!

- You get back on! You can get back on! They'll let you back on!

- I'm going to catch an Uber to get back on quick.

- All right, one bandwagon. We're not leaving the Dodgers. Let us check on that one because--

[LAUGHTER]

I don't have to tell you that, right?