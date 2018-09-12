Does Josh Donaldson make Cleveland the best offense in the AL? Eric Karros weighs in
Video Details
Eric Karros thinks Cleveland is still looking up at the Boston Red Sox, despite adding the powerful bat of Josh Donaldson to their lineup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices