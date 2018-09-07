Who is the more dangerous team down the stretch? Braves or Diamondbacks?
Video Details
Frank Thomas and Nick Swisher give their most dangerous team to watch down the stretch.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices