Nick Swisher, Jon Morosi react to Yankees acquiring Andrew McCutchen
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Andrew McCutchen
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- New York Yankees
- NL
- NL West
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Francisco Giants
-
Nick Swisher and Jon Morosi discuss what Andrew McCutchen could bring to the New York Yankees.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices