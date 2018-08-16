Dontrelle Willis and Mark Sweeney react to Ronald Acuna being intentionally hit by a pitch
Video Details
Dontrelle Willis and Mark Sweeney join Kevin Burkhardt to discuss Ronald Acuna Jr being intentionally hit by a pitch in his first at bat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices