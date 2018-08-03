Dontrelle Willis weighs in on the importance of this weekend’s Red Sox-Yankees series
Video Details
Dontrelle Willis and Mark Sweeney join Chris Myers to discuss the importance of this weekend's Red Sox-Yankees series and how it can effect playoff positioning.
