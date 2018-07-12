Ken Rosenthal: Atlanta will look to solidify their bullpen before the trade deadline
Ken Rosenthal joins Dontrelle Willis and Kevin Burkhardt to discuss what the Atlanta Braves will do to solidify their team at the trade deadline.
