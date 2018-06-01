Dontrelle Willis is ‘very concerned’ about Clayton Kershaw’s back
Video Details
Dontrelle Willis and Mark Sweeney join Kevin Burkhardt to discuss Clayton Kershaw's first start back from the DL being cut short due to back stiffness.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices