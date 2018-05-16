Which NL Central team will make the playoffs?
Video Details
As of May 15th, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are less than 2 games apart. Frank Thomas and Nick Swisher discuss which teams will still be around in the fall.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices