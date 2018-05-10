Nick Swisher explains why Carlos Carrasco is so important to Cleveland’s rotation
Video Details
Nick Swisher joins Dontrelle Willis and Chris Myers to discuss Carlos Carrasco's 14 strikeout performance and how he elevates Cleveland's rotation.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices