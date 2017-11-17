Magnify: A new documentary series from Fox Sports Films, featuring executive producers LeBron James, Chance the Rapper and Dwyane Wade
MAGNIFY: A New Documentary Series from Fox Sports Films 89 BLOCKS - Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and produced by SPORTS ILLUSTRATED in association with UNINTERRUPTED. Premieres on Sunday, November 26 on FOX. SHOT IN THE DARK - Executive produced by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper. Premieres in February 2018. Trailer narrated by Antoine Fuqua.
More Magnify Videos
Magnify: A new documentary series from Fox Sports Films, featuring executive producers LeBron James, Chance the Rapper and Dwyane Wade
1 hr ago
MAGNIFY: A New Documentary Series from Fox Sports Films
4 hours ago
More Magnify Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED