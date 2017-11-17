Magnify: A new documentary series from Fox Sports Films, featuring executive producers LeBron James, Chance the Rapper and Dwyane Wade

MAGNIFY: A New Documentary Series from Fox Sports Films 89 BLOCKS - Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and produced by SPORTS ILLUSTRATED in association with UNINTERRUPTED. Premieres on Sunday, November 26 on FOX. SHOT IN THE DARK - Executive produced by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper. Premieres in February 2018. Trailer narrated by Antoine Fuqua.

More Magnify Videos

Magnify: A new documentary series from Fox Sports Films, featuring executive producers LeBron James, Chance the Rapper and Dwyane Wade

Magnify: A new documentary series from Fox Sports Films, featuring executive producers LeBron James, Chance the Rapper and Dwyane Wade

1 hr ago

MAGNIFY: A New Documentary Series from Fox Sports Films

MAGNIFY: A New Documentary Series from Fox Sports Films

4 hours ago

More Magnify Videos»