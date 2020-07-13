Cousin Sal doesn’t think Cam Newton will lead the Patriots to win the AFC East this season
Video Details
With the addition of Cam Newton, the New England Patriots' odds to win the AFC East went up to +105. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks that the Patriots will win the AFC East this season.
