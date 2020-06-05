Clay Travis: Clippers, Bucks and Rockets have the best shot at winning the NBA title without fans
-
This year's NBA playoff will no doubt be different as they will be played in front of an empty arena. Hear why Clay Travis thinks the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets will be the three teams to benefit the most playing in empty arenas.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.