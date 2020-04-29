Cousin Sal: Joe Burrow is a better bet for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year over Tua Tagovailoa
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cousin Sal
- Joe Burrow
- Joe Burrow
- Lock It In
- Miami Dolphins
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Tua Tagovailoa
-
The top two QBs drafted this year, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, are frontrunners to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award next season. Hear why Cousin Sal thinks Burrow is the better bet.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.