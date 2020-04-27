Clay Travis likes Joe Burrow to pass for over 21.5 TDs next season
Video Details
Joe Burrow's over-under for passing TDs is set at 21.5 next season. Hear why Clay Travis expects him to come into the NFL ready to play and go over his projected total.
