Clay Travis: Tom Brady opening a production company doesn’t mean anything — he’s going to the Titans
Tom Brady recently opened a production company based in Los Angeles that has some thinking he will land with the Chargers. Hear why Clay Travis doesn't think it means anything and why he thinks Brady will join his Tennessee Titans.
