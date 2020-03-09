Todd Fuhrman: Cowboys have to win more games before Dak Prescott can enter MVP conversation
Dak Prescott is at 20-1 to win NFL MVP next season but Todd Fuhrman thinks he needs to win more games before being seriously considered as an option to win MVP.
