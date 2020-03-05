Todd Fuhrman: Bengals dysfunction means Joe Burrow will not have an easy transition to NFL
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman talks Joe Burrow and the 2020 NFL Draft on today's show. Hear why Todd doesn't think Burrow will be set up for success as other QBs in this year's draft because of the Cincinnati Bengals' dysfunction.
