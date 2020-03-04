Todd Fuhrman thinks Jameis Winston is a good fit with both the Colts and Chargers
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jameis Winston
- Lock It In
- Los Angeles Chargers
- NFC
- NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Todd Fuhrman
-
It appears that Jameis Winston will be headed to the open free agent market. Hear why Todd Fuhrman thinks he'd be a good fit with both the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.
