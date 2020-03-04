Cousin Sal thinks the Tom Brady to 49ers rumors as a ‘silly story’
Video Details
The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be heavily in on signing Tom Brady but Cousin Sal isn't buying it nor does he think Brady will be better than Jimmy Garoppolo.
