Todd Fuhrman: Redskins are ‘posturing perfectly’ and will get a team to overpay for 2nd overall pick

Video Details

The Washington Redskins are rumored to be interested in Tua Tagovailoa in this year's NFL Draft but Todd Fuhrman thinks the team is simply throwing up a smokescreen and will get a team to overpay in a trade for their 2nd overall pick.

More Videos »