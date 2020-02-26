Clay Travis thinks the Carolina Panthers will be the team to trade up and select Tua Tagovailoa
While the Miami Dolphins are favorites to land Tua Tagovailoa, Clay Travis doesn't think he will fall all the way to the 5th overall pick. Hear why Clay thinks the Carolina Panthers will trade up and select Tua.
