Todd Fuhrman likes LeBron James’ odds to win MVP over Zion Williamson’s to win Rookie of the Year

LeBron James is at 7-to-1 to win NBA MVP while Zion Williamson is at 3-to-1 to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Hear why Todd Fuhrman would rather bet on LeBron than Zion.

