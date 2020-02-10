Clay Travis thinks Tampa Bay ‘makes sense’ for Philip Rivers next season
The Los Angeles Chargers and Philip Rivers have officially agreed to mutually go their own ways and Clay Travis thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the destination that makes the most sense for the veteran QB.
