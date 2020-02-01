Clay Travis warns bettors not to take the over in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Clay Travis
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Lock It In
- NFC
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Clay Travis warns bettors not to be fooled by the high-powered offenses of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, as he believes the game will go under the line of 53.5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.